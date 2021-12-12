ARNETT, Charles

ARNETT, Rev.



Charles Jackson



Age 86, of Union, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 7, 2021. He graduated from Phillipsburg High School, the University of Dayton, Indiana Tech and Moody Bible Institute. Charles was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He had worked at NCR and later retired from INSTRULAB in Dayton with over 50 years of service. Charles served as a deacon and Sunday School Teacher at Union Baptist Church and later served as their Pastor for 27 years. He preached at the Gospel Mission of Dayton for over 45 years, and taught Bible and computer classes there as well. He enjoyed motorcycles and spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife of 66 years: Carole M. (Brown) Arnett, children: David (Cynthia) Arnett, Brenda (Tim) Bell, grandchildren: David (Christina) II, Candice (Donte), Stephanie (Randy), Wendy, Adam, Melinda, Zachary B., Benjamin (Amber),



Zachary T., great-grandchildren: Ashley, Jason, Jackson, EJ, Nelly, Mica, David III, Elizabeth, Abigail, Alexander, Michaella, Alyssa, Brent, Darien, Kyle, Lincoln, Max, Daniel, Randy,



Christina, Steven, Kevin, great-great granddaughter: Ava, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Dale and Opal May (Wombold) Arnett, daughter: Sheryl Arnett, son: Jack Arnett, sisters: Darlene Arnett, and Phyllis Doughman. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at the Union Baptist Church (528 N. Main St.) with Pastor Bruce Winner and Associate Pastor Ron Thomas officiating. Interment will follow the service at Bethel Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Union Baptist Church or the Gospel Mission of Dayton. Online condolences may be made to the family at



www.KindredFuneralHome.com