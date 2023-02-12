ARMSTRONG, Robert Lynn



ROBERT LYNN ARMSTRONG, 81, of Springfield, passed away at the Springfield Masonic Community Pathways on Monday evening, February 6, 2023. Bob was born in Grass Valley, California on April, 25, 1941, the son of the late Robert L. and Coral E. (Shahan) Armstrong. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He retired from Yost Superior Company following 49 years of service. Bob is survived by his wife, Martha G. (Gardin) Armstrong; children, Savage Armstrong, Bobby Armstrong, and Ginger Armstrong; step-children, Todd D. Haynes and Alfred Haynes; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and sister, Tonie Ridge. He was preceded in death by a wife, Velma L. Haynes Armstrong and stepson, Troy Haynes. Services will be held at the family's convenience. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at



www.littletonandrue.com



