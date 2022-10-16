ARMSTRONG, Mary



Mrs. Mary Louise Armstrong, born March 8, 1927, in Dayton, Ohio; transitioned Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Grandview /Kettering Hospital. She worked as a PCT at Grandview Hospital for over thirty years as well as a devoted member at Mt. Enon Missionary Baptist Church for over thirty years. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer O. Armstrong, Sr; her parents, Herman and Ruby E. Hines; brothers, Herman and Carlos Hines; and sister, Esther Johnson. Celebrating her life are son, Elmer O. (Rachell) Armstrong, Jr; daughter, Sondra L. Armstrong; grandchildren, Dennett and Damien (Sharee) McLaurin; great-grandchildren, Sage and Derek McLaurin; sisters, Cyrilla Hines Tolliver and Gloria Fields; dear friends, Linda McLaurin and Morris Nolan; and a host of other family and friends. A special thanks to the Doctors, Nurses, PCT's on Four West at Grandview/Kettering Hospital. Funeral Service were held Friday, October 14, 2022, at Mt. Enon Missionary Baptist Church. Interment will be held 1:00 p.m., Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Dayton National Cemetery. Services entrusted to Pryor Funeral Home.

