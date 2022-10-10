ARMSTRONG, Frank J.



Of Dayton, OH, Age 71 passed peacefully surrounded by family at Hospice of Dayton after a brief but courageous fight with cancer. He is survived by siblings Jim and Kathleen, son Mark (Kristine), daughter Melissa (Eric), grandchildren; Emily (Bill), Brett (Dana), Brooke (Josh), Aria, Addison and Kennedy, great-grand-children; Hailee, Harper, Roman, Ozzy, Bowie and Georgia, as well as a host of nieces and nephews. A living memorial was held during his final days per his wishes highlighted by a trove of visitors sharing laughter, tears and deep conversations about his life and his many life experiences. He touched many lives in remarkable ways during his life's journey. He cherished every moment he had with his grand and great grand children. He enjoyed nothing more than adorning them with gifts and showering them with love and admirations. The family would like to thank Hospice of Dayton and Dayton VA Medical Center for their care and attention of our beloved Frank.

