APT, II, S. Darrell



Age 88 of Oakwood, OH, passed away March 19, 2020. Scott was born November 28, 1931, in Kalamazoo, MI, to Scott and Mabel (Sheets) Apt. A Celebration of Darrell's life will be held 1-4 PM on Saturday, November 28 at Dayton Country Club, 555 Kramer Rd., Dayton, OH 45419. Remembrances will be shared at 2 PM. For complete remembrances, please visit



www.routsong.com