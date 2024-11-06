Apro, Jan F.



Jan F. Apro, 94, of Springfield Township, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 3, 2024. He was a beloved husband to Nola M. Apro (nee Thomas) and a devoted father to Vicki L. (George) Prather, Robin S. (Mike) Keller, and Jann B. Apro. Jan was a loving grandfather to Jana (Eric) Davis, Katie (Sean) Gill, Ritchie (Heather) Allen, Robbie Allen, and Michael (Megan) Keller. He also cherished his role as a great-grandfather to Ryan, Madelyn, Caroline, Isabelle, Raegan, Ryker, Brayden, Emma Kate, Olivia, Hannah, and Claire. Jan dedicated his life to serving his community as a police officer, beginning his career with the City of Mt. Healthy from 1952 to 1960. He continued with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office from 1960 to 1968, and then served with North College Hill, where he retired in 2005. He was also a founding member of the Mt. Healthy Life Squad. Jan was a proud member of the McMakin Lodge 120 F&AM, as well as a member of the Scottish Rite and Syrian Shrine, where he joyfully participated as Scooter the clown. Jan was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal in March 2015 for his service in the Civil Air Patrol during WWII. Visitation will be held at Journey Community Church, located at 6997 Hamilton Ave., North College Hill (45231), on Friday, November 8, 2024, from 10 AM until the time of the Fraternal Order of Police, Masonic, Scottish Rite and Funeral Services starting at 12 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the American Heart Association or Shriners Children's.





