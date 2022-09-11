APPLEGATE, William Albert "Bill"



88 of Miamisburg, passed away Saturday, September 3, 2022. He was born July 25, 1934, in Portsmouth, OH, to the late Charles and Julia Applegate. Bill served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Cuban era. He travelled the world on an aircraft carrier and worked on helicopters during his service. He enjoyed a career as a skilled worker in numerous jobs at a shoe factory, NCR, and retired from GM Moraine Assembly. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Chris Applegate; a sister, Anna Mae Bruch; and two brothers, Richard and Charles Applegate. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Bonnie Y. Applegate of Miamisburg, OH; his son, William G. Applegate of Miamisburg, OH; his brother, James, Henry, Gary, Howard, and Ralph Applegate; three grandchildren, Aaron, Chris, and Jessica; and five great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be at 2:00 PM Friday, September 16, 2022, at Highland Memorial Cemetery, Miamisburg, OH. Donations in Bill's memory can be made to the Veteran's charity of your choice. Services in care of Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home.

