Applegate, Timothy Michael "Mike"



Timothy Michael "Mike" Applegate, 50, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on December 9, 2023 surrounded by his loving family and friends. Born on December 7, 1973, in Dayton, he was the cherished son of Dewey and the late Thelma Applegate.



Mike attended Northridge High School and was a loyal employee at Keilson of Dayton, where he dedicated over a decade of service.



He leaves behind a loving family: his father Dewey; his sisters, Missy and Tracy; his nieces, Breanna, Gracie, and Lola; his nephews, Aaron, Christopher, Tyler, Kevin, and Wyatt; his supportive friends and family, Larry, Sarah, Amy, Abby, Linda, and Loretta(kids); his lifelong friend Dennis Marsh; and extended family.



Mike was known for his kind heart, warm smile, and the joy he brought to every gathering. His memory will be held dear in the hearts of those who knew him.



A service to honor Mike's life will be conducted in private, with his family and close friends. Flowers and donations can be sent to Word of God Church, address 3001 Lakehurst Court in Moraine, OH. The service will be held on January 27th, at 5pm.



