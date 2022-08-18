APPLEGATE, Carolyn



Age 84 of Miamisburg, OH, passed away August 6, 2022. Graveside services will be held on Monday, August 22, 2022, at 1:00PM at Mt. Summit Cemetery, US 36 in New Castle, IN. Once composed, a full obituary and announcement of a memorial service to be held in Dayton, OH, will be posted on the funeral home website at www.arpprootfh.com.


