APPLE, Nancy

APPLE (Richter),

Nancy Kay

Age 79, of Beavercreek, formerly of Cookeville, Tennessee, passed away Monday, March 7, 2022, at Beavercreek Health and Rehab with two of her daughters by her side. She was born June 16, 1942, in Richmond, Indiana, the daughter of the late Forest and Mildred (Gorman) Richter. Nancy grew up in Arcanum, Ohio, graduating class of 1960. She was in the marching band in high school (drums and baton). She loved gardening and working in her flower beds. She also loved animals. Nancy was very active in her church, Trinity Assembly of God, in Algood, TN. She loved to study the Bible. Nancy earned her broker license at Sinclair Community College in Dayton, Ohio. She was a realtor for a time, and then worked in various factories, including

Mikesell's Potato Chips, Blue Bird Bakery, McChord Winn

Textron. She is preceded in death by her granddaughter,

Destiny Longenecker. Nancy is survived by her four daughters, Tara (Nathan) Tiemeier, Roxanne Longenecker, Rochelle (Steve) Titko, and Renee (Paul) Rader; grandchildren, Alexis, Allison, Adam, Sarah, Erika, Hunter, and Amanda; 7 great-grandchildren, and step-sister, Sandy Mueller. A graveside service will be held at a later date at Earlham Cemetery in Richmond, Indiana.

