ANWAY, Richard Scott



60, of Springfield, died at home on Thursday, September 1, 2022. Rick was born on November 29, 1961, in Springfield, OH, to William R. and Vicki A. (Keating) Anway. Rick is survived by his wife of 30 years, Lisa J. (Massie) Anway and his two children, Megan L. Workman of NYC and Chad S. Anway of Springfield. He is the beloved grandfather of Leland and Evelyn Anway. He is also survived by his mother and stepfather, Vicki A. and Keith Wallace, and three siblings, Shari Anway, Michael Anway, and Joey Slater. He was preceded in death by his best friend, Sonny Smith, and his grandparents. Rick was a 1981 graduate of South High School. He worked at Ferncliff Cemetery for 25 years and loved his job. Though often underestimated in life, Rick was a friend to everyone, always willing to help others, and never knew a stranger. He was a jokester who loved to fix things in his own way. He taught his family to slow down and observe the beauty and simplicity of every day life, from watching the birds and feeding the ducks to admiring cars and people. He will be missed very much. A memorial gathering will be held from 5-7 pm, Monday, in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with a eulogy at 7:00 pm. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

