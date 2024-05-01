Antonio, Alyssa Marie



Alyssa Marie Antonio, 28, of Springfield, passed away April 27, 2024 at Springfield Regional Hospital. She was born June 19, 1995 in Springfield. Alyssa had worked at Walmart, and she loved crafting and spending time with her family, especially her son. Survivors include her fiancé, Trey Hughes; son, Trey Hughes-Antonio; mother, Freda Gail (McKenzie) Antonio-Avilez; father and stepmother, Crispin Antonio-Avilez and Elizabeth Ortiz; brother, David Antonio; sister, Sierra Antonio; stepsister, Ashly Estrada; niece, Renata; mother-in-law, Crystal Fisher; and many other family members and friends. Funeral services will be held at 12:30 pm Saturday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Friends may visit with the family from 11:30 am until the services begin. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com