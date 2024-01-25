Anton, Helen



ANTON, Helen "Eleni" - 92  born April 25, 1931 to Greek immigrant parents, George and Stella Apostolakos in Newark, NJ.; passed away peacefully on Sunday January 21, 2024.



Helen graduated from West Side High School in 1949 with high honors. She was elected to the National Honor Society & was active in French, Latin and Glee Clubs. She also won the French and Latin awards. She was an exceptional twirler and a Majorette for 3 years, with her last year being Head Majorette.



Helen then went on to Rutgers University, where she majored in Liberal Arts and was a contender for the Fulbright Scholarship to France. She attended one year of Graduate School but was recruited to work for the US Government in Greece. It was there that she met her husband, Theofanis Antonakakis (Ted Anton). After 4 years of work, she returned to the U.S. and married Ted in St. Nicolas Greek Orthodox Church in Newark, NJ. They then settled in Dayton, OH in 1959.



Helen left her position to raise her Daughter and faithfully devote her life to her family. She was a member of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Dayton, OH. She was active in The Daughters of Penelope for over 60 years where she held numerous offices, including President for several years and was a longtime member of Philoptochos Society. Speaking Greek, French, Spanish & Italian, she often did translations for those needing help both legally and medically. She owned a Health Food Store in Elida, OH and Lobby Café in Downtown Dayton for several years. She also Trademarked Ted's Greek Dressing. Helen loved to travel, experience new places and was an amazing cook. Her quest for knowledge, reading and understanding was unparalleled and she was fiercely loyal to her family, friends and beliefs.



Most importantly, her love, faithfulness and solid stand for the Lord Jesus Christ was unwavering. Her love and ties to Christ Alone Ministries in Lima, OH (Brother Jeff Jenkins) have never been broken.



Helen is preceded in death by parents, George & Stella Apostolakos; siblings, Harry Lake, Margaret (Charles) Krandall , Anne Lake & sister-n-law, Julie Lake.



She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Deborah and Dr.John Urse; sister, Nora Lekas; nieces, Diane (Bob) Briggs, Ruthann (Jim) Zavakos; nephews, George Lake [Nikki], Gregory Lake [Gloria]; sister-in-law, Joni Lake; great nieces, Dena (Demetri) Inempolides, Juliayn (Jan) Lake; great nephews, Aaron Briggs (Liz), Demetri (Crystal) Zavakos, and Christopher Lake; great grandnieces, Evey, Julia, & Alexandra Inempolides (whose middle name, Eleni, was given in honor of Helen) and great grand nephews, Cameron, Lucas and Charlie Zavakos; family by choice Larry Glicker and Charles Quinn, her best friend for 80 years, Jeanette Wiegand (NJ) & many other family and friends.



Funeral service 11:00 AM Saturday, January 27, 2024 at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 500 Belmonte Park North with Father Anthony Cook officiating. Interment Woodland Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 10:00 AM Saturday until service time.



Thanks and love to Marilyn Parker, who stood beside Helen as a friend & caregiver. Thank you - Deb, Alex, Susie, Gabby, Traci, Tina, Marianne, Guida, Sherry, Dan, Kebra, Ernestine, Lu, Monica, Christina, Dean and Neil, our Physicians and all those who have stood with us.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church (Dayton) or Tunnel to Towers Foundation in Helen's memory. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes.



