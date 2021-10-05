ANGUS, Gwyn D. "Bud"



Gwyn D. "Bud" Angus, 78, of Decatur, Georgia, peacefully ended his time on this earth on October 1, 2021.



Born June 13, 1943, in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, Bud was the son of the late Melvin and Zelva (nee Wilson) Angus. He is survived by his beloved wife Bonnie (nee Patrick) of 55 years, daughter Lynn (Carrie) Angus Ramos, son Steve (Brandy) Angus, grandchildren Kayla and Preston, bonus grandchildren Kerrigan and Jaidon, sister Beverly (Walt) Cieply, loving nieces and nephews, in-laws, extended family and friends, and his treasured dog Bella.



Bud graduated from Richland High School, Anderson University (B.A.), and The Ohio State University (M.A. and Ph.D.). He had a mind for business, technology, and mathematics, and began his career teaching in Columbus Public Schools and at The Ohio State University. In the 1970s and 80s, Bud worked in the blossoming field of computer technology at Avon and Structural Dynamics Research Corporation. He was the former owner and administrator at Sunnybreeze and Golden Years nursing homes in Hamilton, Ohio, where he and his wife worked with devoted healthcare staff. He most recently retired from teaching business technology education after 20 years at Miami University Oxford and regional campuses. He valued education, encouraging his children and grandchildren to pursue their personal interests. Bud was active in the Fairfield Rotary Club (past president and Paul Harris Fellow), and the Hamilton, OH, and Englewood, FL, Elks clubs.



A lifelong do-it-yourselfer, Bud helped his parents build their home in Johnstown when he was a child, and later built his own home on Greenbriar Lake in Somerville, OH, with his parents and local friends. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, boating, hunting, and kayaking. During his retirement years he was active with the Englewood Fishing Club, volunteered with Friends of the Carlton Reserve, and traveled extensively throughout the United States.



The family extends sincere thanks to the staff at both Longleaf and Harbor Grace Hospice in Atlanta for their care and support during Bud's final weeks, and to the University of Miami's Brain Endowment Bank staff for facilitating a donation to support research for the treatment of Parkinson's and dementia.



Services will be private. Bud's ashes will be returned to some of his favorite places – earth, sea, and sky – by his family. Those wishing to honor Bud's life and memory may do so by signing the online guest book (www.simsfuneralhomes.com), donating to the Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson's (www.neurochallenge.org, 722 Apex Road, Suite A, Sarasota, FL 34240), planting a tree, hanging a bird feeder, or going out for a nice steak dinner or a pizza. May his spirit live on.

