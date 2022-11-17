ANGST, Dora Ann



Age 76, passed away on November 14, 2022, in Springfield, Ohio. Dora was born on July 6, 1946, in Winamac, Indiana, to the late Elmer and Lillian (Jackson) Boyd. Dora is survived by her loving husband of 22 years, Jerry Angst, children; Marsha (Tom) Rhoades, Steven (Andi) Kingsley, Jenny Angst, Judy (Steve) Collier, and Jim Angst, grandchildren; Bradley (Christina), Karsen, Morgan, Courtney, Jordan, Jessica (Tom), Josh, Jerrica, Destiny, and Logan, 10 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Along with her parents, Dora is preceded in death by her siblings; Walt, Charles, Alice, and Nancy.



Dora was a director of employment and training for Preble County for over 30 years. She began as a secretary and worked her way up to the director. Dora was a kind hearted soul. She always put others first and was always there for you. The most important thing to her was her family. She loved planning and hosting family events whenever she had the chance. In her freetime, some of her favorite things to do were shop, travel and go on vacations, and work in her flower beds. Dora was also a longtime member of the Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, Springfield.



Family and friends will be received on Monday, November 21, 2022, from 10:00-11:00 a.m., at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1801 St. Paris Pike, Springfield. A memorial service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements entrusted to the Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life Celebration Center, Springfield. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting



www.jacksonlytle.com