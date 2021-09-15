springfield-news-sun logo
ANDRUS, Donald

ANDRUS, Donald H.

"Don"

Donald H. "Don" Andrus, 79, of Springfield, passed away September 12, 2021, at Springfield Regional Hospital. He was born June 9, 1942, in Delaware County, Ohio, the son of

Howard and Dorothy (Gump) Andrus. Mr. Andrus was a

veteran of the U.S. Navy. He worked as a John Deere tractor mechanic before working at and retiring from Reiter Dairy. He was a member of the Beatty Freewill Baptist Church and Knights of Pythias. He enjoyed bowling at Victory Lanes and working on tractors and model trains. Survivors include three children, Tony (Sheri) Andrus, Donna (Greg) Workman, and Diana (Todd) Borden; grandchildren, Nick, Samantha, Brady, Donovan, Marshal, and Zachary; great-grandson, Liam; sister, Ruth Millhouse; his special lady friend, Julie Blevins; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol (Cross) Andrus on April 16, 2012; siblings, Carl, Ed, Pauline, Jean, and Lois; and his

parents. Visitation will be held from 5-8 pm Thursday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am Friday in the Beatty Freewill Baptist Church with Pastor Steve Wallace officiating. Entombment, with military honors, will follow at Rose Hill Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Beatty Freewill Baptist Church. Condolences may be shared at


www.jkzfh.com


