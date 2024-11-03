Andrew, Linda Lee



of New Vienna, Ohio, passed away on October 29, 2024. Linda's life was a testament to compassion and service. As a proud member of the Ohio Air National Guard, Linda dedicated herself to serving both her country and her community. Linda dedicated over 30 years of service to her community, working at Montgomery County Children Services.



Linda is survived by her Husband Bruce Andrew, Children Ryan (Konomi) and Lindsey (Alex). Services will be in care of Routsong Funeral home Kettering chapel (2100 E Stroop Rd) A visitation will be held Friday November 8, 2024 from 11am until 1pm with a Funeral service to start at 1pm. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to your local food bank in her honor. For full obituary please visit www.Routsong.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com