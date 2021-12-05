springfield-news-sun logo
ANDERSON, Teresa Ann

60, of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, November 30, 2021. She was born on July 3, 1961, to James and Lillian Keen. She graduated from Meadowdale High School in 1979.

She was a passionate member of Trinity Lighthouse Church. She was a caring and compassionate friend to all that knew her. She enjoyed being active in her church, studying her

Bible, and spending time with her family and friends. Her greatest joy was that of being a Mother and Grandmother.

Teresa is preceded in death by her Father, James.

She is survived by her 2 sons, Charlie (Stephanie) and Tyler (Megan); mother, Lillian; brother, Timothy; 2 grandchildren, Reagan and Lane; and numerous other family and friends.

Memorial Service will be held 1pm, Friday, December 10, 2021, at Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr., Dayton, OH 45415 by Pastor Nathan Hundley. Inurnment

Forest Hills Cemetery. The family will receive friends at 11am until time of service. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

Funeral Home Information

Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home

5555 Philadelphia Drive

Dayton, OH

45415

https://www.bakerhazelsnider.com

