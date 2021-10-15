springfield-news-sun logo
ANDERSON, Ruby Grace

Age 66, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away October 13, 2021; peacefully, comfortably, and surrounded by her family in Wichita Falls, Texas.

Ruby served in the United States Air Force until retirement. As a very fit and active lover of nature, Ruby could

always be found outside;

hiking, biking or just basking in the sun rays during a walk. She loved flowers, traveling, and was an avid reader. But above all, she was an eternal optimist that spread her positive vibes wherever she went and to whomever she encountered. Ruby is survived by her two daughters, four grandchildren, and seven siblings. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Hospice of Wichita Falls, American Cancer Society, or First Step of Wichita Falls.

"Don't cry because it's over; smile because it happened." Dr. Seuss

