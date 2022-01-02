Hamburger icon
ANDERSON, Richard

ANDERSON, Richard A.

63, of Springfield, passed away Wednesday, December 29, 2021, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born September 3, 1958, in Springfield the son of Howard E. and Gladys Mae (McHenry) Anderson. Richard was an inspector at Navistar for over 28 years. Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Theresa (Valentine); two children, Jessica Anderson,

Columbus and Joel Anderson, Springfield; one grandson, Cole; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Steve and Judy Anderson and Ron and Marcia Anderson and numerous in-laws, cousins,

nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

