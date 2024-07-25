ANDERSON, Nona Ray



age 79, of Centerville, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2024. Nona was born July 16, 1945 in East Liverpool, OH to the late William Ray and Marjorie Lillian (Elliot) Anderson. She grew up in Michigan, and created lasting memories both there and Chester, West Virginia. Nona graduated high school and spent most of her married life in Michigan. She came back to Ohio, and was involved with numerous churches, most recently joining Miamisburg Assembly of God, where she was active for many years. She held many positions in the church, serving in any way she could. Nona volunteered for many years at Kettering Hospital, bringing joy to everyone she crossed paths with. Nona's servant's heart and loving spirit will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her daughter, Allison R. (Ray) Castro; grandchildren, Johnny L. Castro and Fleurette A. (Martin) Reynolds; great-grandchildren, Walker McVey, Danielle (Bryce) Filbrun, and Emma McVey. Family will greet friends Monday, July 29 from 12:00pm-1:00pm at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N. Main St., Centerville. Memorial Services will be held at 1:00pm at the funeral home, with Pastor Darrell Bucher officiating. The family would like to thank Hospice of Dayton for their exceptional care of Nona. Donations may be made to them in her memory. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.



