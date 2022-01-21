ANDERSON, Linda Susan



Linda Susan Anderson, age 68, passed away Friday, January 14, 2022. Linda was born on August 17, 1953, in Hamilton, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Finn; father, Ken Anderson; brother, Steve Anderson. Linda leaves her sister, Melissa Beckman, and brothers, Ron Anderson and Gary Finn. Many other relatives will also cherish her memory. A private memorial service will be held at a future date. Walker Funeral Home, 2625 Gilbert Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45206 is in charge of arrangements. Memorials in Linda's name may be made to the Clovernook Center for the Blind, 7000 Hamilton Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45231. May she rest in peace and be eternally surrounded by beautiful light and vivid colors.

