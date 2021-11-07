ANDERSON, Sr., Larry L.



Age 73, of Springfield, passed away peacefully at home on November 1, 2021. He was born in Bainbridge, Ohio, on



July 6, 1948, the son of Floyd and Evelyn (Lowman)



Anderson. Larry worked in tree care his entire life, owning his own tree care business, L A Trees. He was known as an



artist of living trees, beautifying the great outdoors. Larry taught many people about business and helped them start their own companies. His wealth of knowledge of the tree care business has influenced many others. Larry was an avid outdoorsman, especially hunting and fishing. Larry is survived by his loving wife, Brenda (Bowers) Anderson; children, Larry Anderson Jr. (Beverly Cox), Michelle (Arley) Ackley, Maxine Booth, Richard Anderson, Kathleen Anderson, Loraine Anderson, Lonnie (Jessie)



Anderson, Clayton (Deanna) Anderson, Michelle (Michael)



Patrick, Billi Jo (Charlie) Em and Shane (Becky) Carr; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren with more on the way; sisters, Niokia Price and Vickie Laughlin, along with several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Regina Anderson and his brother, Gary Anderson. Family and friends are invited to gather on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, from 2-4 and 6-8 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE



FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of Larry's life will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 am in the funeral home with Brother Elzie Moore officiating. He will be laid to rest in Ferncliff



Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting



www.littletonandrue.com



