ANDERSON,



Judith "Judy"



81 of Tipp City, Ohio, passed away on January 15th, one day shy of her 82nd birthday. Judy was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Anderson, her cherished son, Vincent "Ray" Langford, her brother John Hanauer, Jr. and her parents John and Lucille Hanauer. She is survived by her caring nieces, Lisa Hanauer (Sue Spiegel) and Loren Napier (Tony), special cousin Linda Brancato, brother Steve Hanauer, brother-in-law Mike Anderson, sister-in-law Gail Bean, children Kathy Meier, David and Steve Anderson, grandchildren Tristyn and Kaleb Meier, Shelby and Micah



Anderson, nieces and nephews Leah and Jacob Cline, Chris Sears, Jeff Hanauer, John (Joanne) and Yvonne Orthmann and Joe and Mike Brancato, plus numerous great-grandchildren. Judy leaves behind a host of devoted friends who will miss her dearly, including Linda and Jim Ashburn, Janet and Elmer Prikkel, Jean Kyle, and many others. Judy inherited her strong work ethic from her father and mother, who she lovingly cared for in their later years. She took pride in being independent and knowing her way around "the farm". She worked at NCR but retired from General Motors, where she had met her future husband, Gary. Judy and Gary had many wonderful years together and stories of Gary's quick wit and great sense of humor could still make Judy giggle. Judy appreciated the simple pleasures in life, was funny, loved Christmas and enjoyed watching old westerns. Her favorite pastime was going to garage sales and flea markets and she had an eye for antiques and collectibles from years past. While Judy loved ALL animals, being with her dog Sophie, her many cats and her donkeys always made her happiest. She loved to tell the story about how she found Sophie at a garage sale, and they had been inseparable ever since. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to SICSA, 8172 Washington Church Rd., Dayton, OH 45458. A memorial service will be held on Monday, January 24th, with a visitation at 1PM and service at 2:00PM at Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Drive, Vandalia, Ohio 45377. Masks will be required.

