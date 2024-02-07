Anderson, Isabella

Anderson (Sanders), Isabella Lucille "Sister"



Isabella "Sister" Anderson age, 80 was the fifth child to the late Preston Sr. and Etrueal (Harper) Sanders, born on July 24, 1943 in Kannapolis, NC. She departed this life to eternal life on December 13, 2023 at the Miami Valley Hospital.



Isabella was a graduate of Lafayette Trade School. She worked for Winters National Bank and Trust ( known today as JP Morgan and Chase) and Green Tokai Co. LTD for several years. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Preston Jr., James, Ernest, and George Saunders, and sister, Barbara "Jean" Sanders. She leaves to cherish her memory, sisters, Ella McKinney of CA; Drucilla Ingram of OH; brothers, William (Reola) Saunders of KY; Bobby (Jona) Saunders of NV; sister-in-laws, Priscilla (Ernest) Saunders of OH; and Judith (James) Saunders of CA; nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great nephews, great-great nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. We will miss her. The celebration of life will be a private family ceremony.



