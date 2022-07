ANDERSON, Carol B.



85, of Topeka, KS, passed away Friday, May 13, 2022. Carole lived most of her life in the Dayton area. A graveside service will be held at Polk Grove Cemetery, July 6, 2022, at 9:30 am. To view a full obituary or to leave a special message of condolence, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.