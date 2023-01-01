ANDERS, Larry G.



Age 78, of Dayton, went to be with the Lord, Wednesday, December 28, 2022. He was born December 12, 1944, in Sabina, Ohio; the son of the late Cecil S. and Mildred M. (Elzey) Anders. Along with his parents, Larry is preceded in death by his siblings, Mildred Fladt, Peggy Rang, and Carl Anders. Larry is survived by his beloved wife of 17 years, Agripina (Sion) Anders; sister, Elsie Canonaco; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.



Larry was a former employee of NCR, and also retired from the City of Dayton, where he was a manager of purchasing for the Dayton Fire Department. He was an avid world traveler where his travels led him to the top and bottom of the world and back. During his travels, he visited Singapore where he met his future wife, Agripina. He was a member of the Ambassador Travel Club Program and the Friendship Force for many years. When he was not traveling, Larry could be found spending time with his loving family.



Mass of Cristian Burial will be held on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 11:00AM at Immaculate Conception Church, 2300 S Smithville Rd, Dayton, OH 45420. A visitation for family and friends will be from 10:00AM until the time of mass at 11:00AM at the church. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery. In memory of Larry, please spread kindness by paying it forward or donating to a charity of your choice. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at



