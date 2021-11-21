ANABLE, Wayne R.



Wayne R. Anable, 74, recently of Woodstock, NY, died suddenly Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at Vassar Brothers Emergency Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, NY. He was born April 26, 1947, in Pontiac, Michigan, son of the late Wayne and Doris Shaw Anable. Surviving are his wife, Susan recently of Woodstock, NY; daughter,



Elizabeth and her husband Matthew Immergut of Woodstock, NY; son, Lucas and daughter Zoe of Tucson, AZ; sister, Sandra French of Fort Myers, FL. Wayne was a psychiatrist for many years at Kettering Youth Services and recently retired from Samaritan Behavioral Health, both in Dayton, OH. A private burial will take place at the Mt. Pleasant Rural Cemetery, Rt. 28, Mt. Tremper, NY. A gathering to Celebrate the Life of Wayne will be Saturday, November 20th in Woodstock, NY. You may share a special memory or condolence with the family on Wayne's Tribute Wall at gormleyfuneralhome.com. Donations in his memory can be given to SavetheChildren.org. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the E.B. Gormley Funeral Home, 87 Main St., Phoenicia, NY.

