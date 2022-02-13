AMBURGEY, Rebecca Gene



Age 70, of Carlisle, Ohio, passed away on February 4, 2022, at Atrium Medical Center. She was born on September 23, 1951, in Middletown, Ohio, to Phyllis and Ottis White.



She was preceded in death by mother, Phyllis White and sister, Gail Zink.



Rebecca is survived by father, Ottis White; husband, Tony Amburgey; sons, Anthony C. Amburgey and Eric S. Amburgey; grandchildren, Austin and Adam Amburgey; brother, Greg White; cousins, Paula Caldwell, Mary Jane Fox, Leah Smith; nieces, Victoria White and Victoria Sonneborn; nephews,



Hayden and Cameron White; as well as a host of other family and friends.



Visitation for Rebecca will take place from 11:00 am until Noon on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at the Anderson



Funeral Home, 1357 East Second Street, Franklin, Ohio 45005. Funeral Service will take place at Noon on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at the Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 East Second Street, Franklin, Ohio 45005. Reverend Connor Thompson will be officiating.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.andersonfunerals-franklin.com.



