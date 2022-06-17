springfield-news-sun logo
X

Amburgey, Frank

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

AMBURGEY, Frank

94, of Miamisburg, passed away Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Walnut Creek Nursing Home. He was born July 7, 1927, in Campton, Kentucky, the son of Claudis and Eda (Taulbee) Amburgy. Frank was preceded in death by his wife, Irene Lynch Amburgey. He is survived by his children, Larry (Sharon) Amburgey, Michael (Peg) Amburgey, Ricky (Janice) Amburgey, Brenda (Allen) Mears, Carolyn Thompson, and Cathy (James) Wiley; 13 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren (plus one on the way), and 7 great-great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, family, and friends. A gathering of

family and friends will be held from 11 AM – 12 PM on

Monday, June 20, 2022, at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE

Funeral Home, Miamisburg, Ohio. Funeral Services will follow at 12 PM with Pastor Donald Curtis officiating. Burial will take place at Hillgrove Cemetery, Miamisburg. Condolences may be

expressed at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home

508 E Linden Ave

Miamisburg, OH

45342

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/miamisburg-oh/gebhart-schmidt-parramore-funeral-home/6768?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
BAKER, Robert
2
HOPPER, Mary
3
ROBBINS, Paul
4
SCHMIDT, Joanne
5
CLARK, Paul
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top