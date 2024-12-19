Aman, Amy L.



Amy L. Aman, age 67, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 15, 2024. Born on October 29, 1957, to Lucien and Myrtle (Watson) Walters, Amy spent most of her life in Springfield, Ohio, where she built a beautiful life filled with laughter, love, and meaningful relationships. She recently moved to Glenview, Illinois, to be closer to her son Merek, daughter-in-law Jessie, and cherished granddaughters Emma and Avery-a decision that brought her immense joy in her final year. Amy was a beacon of warmth and kindness to everyone fortunate enough to know her. As a devoted mother to, Merek, and loving grandmother to Emma and Avery, Amy's happiest moments were spent creating memories with her family. Her unwavering love and support extended to her daughter-in-law, Jessie, whom she embraced as her own. Amy's family was her pride and joy, and she loved nothing more than sharing stories, celebrating milestones, and creating memories with all those close to her. She is also survived by her brothers David (Frankie) Walters and Dustin (Vickie) Walters, her sister Angie (Larry) Yoakum, and a large extended family of nieces, nephews, and dear friends who were like family. Amy's life was one marked by connection-she had a gift for making others feel important, valued, and cared for. Her smile, quick wit, and generous spirit left an unforgettable impression on everyone she met. A proud graduate of Shawnee High School's Class of 1975, Amy carried her sense of community and service throughout her life. She owned and operated Molly's Flowers & Balloons for several years, brightening countless weddings, celebrations, and everyday moments with her creative touch and joyful heart. Most recently, she brought her passion for helping others to her role with the Mercy Health Foundation, where she made a lasting impact on the community she served. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Amy's life on Friday, December 20, 2024, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home, 838 E. High St., Springfield, Ohio. A funeral service honoring her life will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2024, at 10:00 AM, with interment to follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Amy will be dearly missed but forever remembered for her kindness, her compassion, and the light she brought to the world. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make a donation to the Mercy Health Foundation Cancer Center and leave expressions of sympathy at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com. Amy's love and presence will live on in the hearts of all who were lucky enough to know her.





