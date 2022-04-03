ALTMAN, Maryann



Age 87, of Beavercreek, passed away on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. She was born on July 10, 1934, in Windber, PA, to Charles and Mary "Holly" (Hollyhead) McCune. On August 3, 1955, she married Orville Wayne Altman. Maryann retired as an RN from Kettering medical center after 22 years of service. She then went on to volunteer as a school nurse at Parkwood Elementary. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband of 65 years, Orville Wayne Altman. She is survived by her sons, David Altman and Chuck and his wife, Jeanne Altman, her grandchildren, C.J. Altman and Shelby and her husband Kyle Amen, great-grandchildren, Novah, Phoebie and Dean, niece Wendy and her husband Mike Seger, and nephew Bradley Manges and his wife Heather. Family will



receive friends on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, from 11 am to 1 pm at the Tobias Funeral Home- Beavercreek Chapel. Funeral Service will follow at 1 pm. Interment will be at Valley View Memorial Gardens. Donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton. Condolences can be sent to the family at



