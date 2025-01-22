Alter, Betty Lee



ALTER, Betty Lee, age 96, of Kettering, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2025, at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Born on April 13, 1928, Betty was a longtime member of Beth Abraham Synagogue and 25-year resident of One Lincoln Park, Kettering. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 65 years, Sidney; and youngest son, Joell. Betty is survived by daughter Jill Schaeffer (Tom LaVilla) of Cincinnati; sons Mitchell (Linda) of Columbus, and Randall (Darcy z"l) of Cleveland; grandchildren, Mollie (Collin), Allie (Kane), Elio Jae, Max, and Sadie; great-grandchildren Sydney and Coast; and many friends. She is preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Mollie Greenberg, and brother Walter. Her family is grateful for the care she received at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton.



Funeral service 12 Noon Wednesday, January 22, 2025, at Beth Abraham Cemetery Chapel, 1817 West Schantz Avenue with Rabbi Aubrey L. Glazer officiating. A private graveside service will follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Darcy Alter Playground Fund at Mishkan Or, www.Mishkanor.org. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Home.



