Alspaugh, Robert Thomas



Robert Thomas Alspaugh, 55, of Springfield, Ohio passed away Saturday, February 24, 2024. He was born in Springfield on August 1, 1968 to Robert L. and Julie E. (French) Alspaugh. He graduated from Springfield North High School in 1986. Rob loved to play golf, especially with his dad. He loved the cold and enjoyed his time living in Wisconsin and seeing the Northern Lights. Rob returned to Ohio, first to Greenville, but then back to Springfield where he lived out his life. Rob Alspaugh leaves to cherish his memory: his mother, Julie E. Alspaugh; aunts, Judy Cox, Mary Hopkins, and Cindy (Bob) Gross; a host of cousins; special friend, Mike Rice; and numerous lifelong friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert L. Alspaugh; and grandparents, Marion E. (Bud) and Joyce Eileen (Martin) French, and Robert S. and Betty L. (Shelton) Alspaugh. Memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2024 in Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1601 Innisfallen Ave, Springfield, Ohio 45506, officiated by Tyrus Whitmore. Arrangements entrusted to the care of KINLEY Funeral Home.



