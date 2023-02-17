X
ALSOP, John

Obituaries
2 hours ago

ALSOP, John Freeling

Age 87, of Brookville, passed away Saturday, February 11, 2023, following a brief illness. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon R. Alsop and his parents, Goldie and Reed Alsop. John was a tool designer for Progressive Design, New Idea Farm Equipment, General Motors Delco Moraine and Rockwell International, taught design at Sinclair Community College and was a member of the Brookville Church of the Brethren. Survived by his son, Jonathon (Sheleagh) Alsop, of Boston; daughters, Jill Waugh of Pittsburgh and Mindy (Gregg) Pigg of Eaton; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother, Jack R. Alsop; brother-in-law, Johnny Ray Lawson; numerous nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 18, at the Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home, 950 Albert Road, Brookville. Funeral service will be 11:00 am Saturday, at the funeral home with interment in Pleasant Hill Cemetery to follow the service. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations Miami Valley Boy Scout Council (https://miamivalleybsa.org/support/donate/) or Brookville Church of the Brethren Scholarship Fund, PO Box 397, Brookville, OH 45309.

Funeral Home Information

Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home

950 Albert Road

Brookville, OH

45309

https://www.gilbert-fellers.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

