ALPERT, Marcia H.

Age 79, a lifelong resident of Dayton, passed away Thursday, October 7, 2021. Marcia was a realtor for over 40 years. She loved to spend time with her family creating memories, travel, try new local restaurants and shopping. Marcia was preceded in death by her parents, Morris and Idah Bernstein; her

husband, Marvin Alpert; brother, Robert Bernstein and son-in-law, Michael Bondurant. Marcia is survived by her three

children, Jaime Bondurant, David Alpert and Josh (Heather) Alpert; grandson, Zach Parrott and granddaughter, Marissa Bondurant; sister, Dorothe Bernstein and many cousins and friends. Funeral service will be held on Monday, 1:00 PM Graveside at Beth Abraham Cemetery, 1817 W. Schantz

Avenue. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton or the charity of your choice. Glickler Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Funeral Home Information

Glickler Funeral Home & Cremation Service

1849 Salem Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

www.bradford-connellyandglickler.com

