Alltop, Fonda Lou



Fonda Lou Alltop, 70, of Waverly, Ohio passed 9:05 a.m., Monday, March 10, 2025 at Resthaven Rehab and Skilled Care, McDermott, Ohio.



Fonda was born July 27, 1954 in Columbus, Ohio, the daughter of the late Arthur Thomas Mefford, and Melba Juanita (Jackson) Mefford.



She is survived by two children, Niki Alltop, and David Alltop; and two brothers, Raymond Lee Mefford, and Richard Leaton Mefford.



She was preceded in death by her parents; and four siblings, Delores (June) Warner, Eddie Ray Mefford, Donnie Mefford, and Ronnie Mefford.



Fonda was an occupational therapist assistant, liked fishing, and enjoyed doing crafts.



Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m., Saturday, March 15, 2025 at Boyer Funeral Home, Waverly, Ohio. Burial will follow at Stephens Memorial Gardens, Waverly, Ohio.



The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until the beginning of the services on Saturday at the funeral home.



The family would like to thank Resthaven Rehab and Skilled Care, as well as SOMC Hospice for their wonderful care.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com