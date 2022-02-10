Hamburger icon
ALLEY, Christine

ALLEY (Mize), Christine

Age 73, of Lebanon, passed away Saturday, February 5, 2022. Christine was born December 20, 1948, to the late Delmar Mize of Brea, KY, and Gloria J. Stark of Seattle, WA. She

retired from Miami Valley Hospital, working as an executive secretary for many years. Christine enjoyed quilting, reading, or sitting and doing crossword puzzles. She loved celebrating her family's birthdays, crafting beautiful birthday cards. An avid gardener, Christine was a member of Warren County

Garden Club for over 20 years. Nothing made her happier than traveling with her family, especially to London. Along with her parents, Christine is preceded in death by her twin sister, Daylene Mize. Left to cherish her memory are her

loving husband of 39 years, Raymond Alley; son, Robert Brian Thacker; step-children, Elizabeth Alley, Rachel (Tom) McLaughlin, Matthew Alley, and Jeremiah Alley; and brother, John Mize. Family will greet friends from 5:00pm-8:00pm, Monday, February 14, at Routsong Funeral Home, Centerville. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00am, Tuesday, February 15, at the funeral home. Christine will be laid to rest in Miami

Valley Memory Gardens. The family would like to express their thanks to Dr. Seva and Dr. Burdette of Miami Valley Hospital for their excellent care of Christine. Fond memories and

expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

