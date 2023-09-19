Allender (Donohoue), Ellen



Allender, Ellen, 91, passed away Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 5:33am in the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Sheri and Scott Correll, where she made her home. Ellen was born December 20, 1931 in Springfield, Ohio, a daughter of Eugene and Edith (McNeil) Donohoue. She was a graduate of St. Joseph Commercial High School, Dayton, Ohio, in 1949. Ellen worked at Mercy Medical Center for 25 years. She was a devout member of St. Bernard Catholic Church. Ellen is survived by 5 daughters and 6 sons-in-law, Debra (Geno) Allender-Tackett, Mary (Buddy) Roberts, (Joe Vanuch), Dinah (Alan) Kadel, Sheri (Scott) Correll and Judy (Roger) Geers; one son and daughter-in-law, Ritchie (Lori) Allender; twenty-two grandchildren, Alicia (Dave) Douglas, Gregory (Rachel) Winget, Angela (Jeff) Albright, Brian (Becky) Roberts, Amy (John) Samosky, Amanda (Steve) Stukitz, Brandon (Jessica) Roberts, Patrick (Traci) Vanuch, David (Crystal) Vanuch, Chris (Mallory) Vanuch, Kathleen (Robert) Coy, Kyle (Emily) Vanuch, Dan (Deanna) Vanuch, Sarah (Chris) Webb, Eric (Kelli) Kadel, Michelle (Edward) Davidson, Jason (Chrissy) Correll, Cory (Katie) Geers, Luke (Dominique) Geers, Jennifer (Josh) Gilliam, Kaylee and Matthew Allender; forty-five great-grandchildren, James, Julia, Sophie, Maelynn, Eric, Meghan, Addison, Lilly, Claire, Jenna, Becca, Evan, Connor, Cole, Ryan, Grayson, Julian, Nora, Olivia, Landen, Emmett, Ben, Cal, Parker, Jackson, Emma, Axel, Adelynn, Melody, Lucille, Harrison, Adam, Charlie, Charlotte, Isabelle, Mike, Blaine, Aaron, Zach, Owen, Sylvia, Harper, Roman, and Royce; four great-great-grandchildren, Leo, Adrianne, Persephony, and Rose; one sister-in-law, (Yvonne) Donohoue; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents, Ellen was preceded in death by her husband, James Allender in 1987; one daughter, Jill Vanuch; three brothers and 2 sisters-in-law, Eugene (Marge) Donohoue, William (Kathleen) Donohoue, and Albert Donohoue; two sisters and one brother-in-law, Alice (Joe) Spohr, Sister Eugene Mary (Dorothy Donohoue), Sisters of Charity. In addition to loving her family deeply, Ellen was an avid sports fan - she faithfully cheered on her Springfield Champion City Kings, Cincinnati Reds, Ohio State Buckeyes and Cincinnati Bengals. A Visitation will be held on Thursday from 1 - 6 p.m. in First Christian Church, 3638 Middle Urbana Rd. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday in St. Bernard Church with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations made in Ellen's name to the Jill Vanuch Breast Cancer Research Endowment Fund, The James and WMC | Jill Vanuch's 14th Annual Dance for Breast Cancer (osu.edu). Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



