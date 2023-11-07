Allen, Thelma

Thelma Allen
11/7/1932-3/24/2023
Missing You On Your Birthday
Today is full of memories
Happiness and tears,
Of birthday celebrations
We've shared throughout the years.
And though l'll always miss you
The endless joy you brought,
Warms my heart with gratitude
And fills my every thought.
Wherever you are resting
I hope that you can see,
How precious and uplifting
Your memory is to me
I feel that you are with me
In everything I do,
So I'll celebrate your birthday
But l'll spend it missing you.
Love, Sharon, Doodle, Barb and Jeff
