PAUL E. ALLEN, 88, of Springfield, passed away on Tuesday morning, October 18, 2022. He was born in Springfield on November 4, 1933, the son of the late Edgar F. and Mary A. (Bazel) Allen. Paul proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He retired as a mechanical engineer from Rapid Design and Sheffield. He is survived by his children and spouses, Mark and Tammy Allen of Urbana, David L. Allen of Springfield, Donald L. and Melanie Allen of Liberty Township, Ohio, and Loralie and Kevin Cranfill of San Francisco, California; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Lois M. (Arledge) Allen in 2009 and a sister, Regina Vince. Paul's funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. The family will receive friends beginning at 12:00 p.m. Tuesday until the time of service. Burial with military honors will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com.



