ALLEN, Lillie Mae



Age 92, of West Carrollton, passed away on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. Lillie Mae was the first born child of 9 to the late Alex and Viola (Hall) Daniels in Hancock County, TN, on November 9, 1928. She graduated from Hancock High School and earned her degree from Haslam College of Business in Knoxville. While living at the YWCA in downtown Dayton, she met the love of her life, George. Lillie Mae was a charter member of Dorothy Lane American Baptist Church, where she served on many boards and groups, including, ABW (American Baptist Women). She was also a member of Moraine Seniors, Miamisburg Seniors, Dayton Family Campers, Delco Moraine Camping Club and the YMCA Outdoor Club. Lillie Mae enjoyed playing cards, camping, making crafts, cake decorating, and visiting residents at nursing homes. She also loved traveling. Most of all Lillie Mae was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be missed by all who knew her. Lillie Mae was preceded in death by her husband of 31 years, George; parents, and siblings, Louise Cotterman, Eugene Daniels, and Thelma Sprouse. She is survived by children, Doug (Tammy Filo) Allen, Amy (Brian) Thompson; grandchildren, Jessica (Justin) Hiehle, Megan (Josh) Farnham, Alisha (Charlie) Hiehle, Sheena (Rod) Whittemore; great-grandchildren, Jace and Makenzie Edwards, Samuel Farnham; siblings, Betty (Dave Pfau) Godby, Seldon (Susie) Daniels, Alice (John) Sprague, Raymond (Linda) Daniels, Lorraine (Jim) Murphy; sisters-in-law Fern Henderson, Ann Daniels; brother-in-law Fred Sprouse; Godchildren, Craig Hastings, Diane Cullen, Steve Hastings; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. Family will greet friends 5-7PM on Thursday, April 29 at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 81 N MAIN ST, CENTERVILLE. Funeral services will take place 1PM on Friday, April 30 at Dorothy Lane American Baptist Church, 960 W. Dorothy Ln., Kettering, OH. For those unable to attend in person, a livestream will be available at Routsong's YouTube Channel. Burial in Willow View Cemetery. Donations will be accepted for a memorial shelter at Dorothy Lane American Baptist Church in Lillie Mae's name. Fond memories and condolences may be shared with the family at



