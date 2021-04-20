X

ALLEN, Janice

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

ALLEN (Anderson),

Janice Marie

Janice Marie (Anderson) Allen, age 85, passed away on April 16, 2021. She was born on

August 13, 1935, to Robert and Ethel (Bowman) Anderson in New Lebanon, Ohio.

Throughout her career, Janice worked at Standard Register and Sinclair Community

College as an Accounting Clerk. Janice truly cherished her casino trips and playing cards and dominos with her group of close friends and cousins.

Janice is survived by her son, Steven (Melissa) Henson; step-children, Lisa Allen, Michael Allen; grandchildren, Aryanna, Melania, Nicholas, Jessica; great-grandchildren,

Elizabeth, Connor; and cousin Barbara.

Janice is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 30 years, Carl Allen; her brother, Charles "Fred" Anderson; and her parents.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimer's and Dementia Research Foundation in Janice's memory at

https://act.alz.org/donate

A private family graveside service will be held at Trissel Cemetery in New Lebanon, Ohio. Online condolences at


www.waitefuneralhome.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2021 Springfield News Sun. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.