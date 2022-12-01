ALLEN, Helen



Age 79, of Dayton, Ohio, departed this life November 22, 2022. One of two children, Helen, was born to the late Ellis Herman Morris and Nellie C. Morris on February 9, 1943, in Tennessee. She attended Roosevelt High School. She retired from Miami-Dade County Public Schools where she was employed as a bus aide. Helen accepted Christ at an early age and served in various ministries. She was a lifetime member of the VFW Post 3808 Ladies Auxiliary. Her survivors include devoted children Benita and Jerome (Sheree) Allen; granddaughter: Terrah (James III) Hunter; 3 great grandchildren: Carrington, James and Romeal; sister-in-law Florence Allen, and brother-in-law Terry Allen; loving cousin Ann (Johnny) Bowen; 2 godsons: Eduardo Santana and Craig Pittman; 3 cherished friends: Liz Nichols, Delores Fitten, and Clara Murray; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A special thanks to the staff at Hospice of Dayton. Visitation 9 am-11 am Saturday, December 3, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 502 Pontiac Avenue, Dayton OH. Family will receive friends 10 am-11am. Funeral service at 11am. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

