ALLEN, Ben



Age 81, passed away 10/ 10/21. Visitation will be 10/15/2021, at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Ave. 5-8 p.m. Funeral 10/16/21, at Edgewood Baptist Church,



Trenton at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Keith Risner officiating.



Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park.