Allan, Terry Craig



Terry was born on Christmas morning in 1943 and died peacefully on June 25th, 2024. Terry grew up in Centerville, surrounded by his older siblings and cousins whose influence pushed him to excel in sports - especially baseball and football - and encouraged his passions for science, teaching, and travel. Terry's love of competition was evident not only as an athlete, but also as a coach, teacher, and parent. Whether conducting a biology class, coaching the CHS baseball and cross-country teams, or teaching his kids how to properly bid a good hand in Pedro while vacationing on Sugar Island, Terry's style was the perfect mix of business and fun. He inspired countless individuals both in and out of the classroom, but none more than his own children. Terry wasn't shy about racing his kids to their car in the parking lot (often without notice), demanding they lower their carbon footprints, asking them to identify trees out the window on family road trips to visit all the national parks, or highlighting the importance of eating the rainbow (plus chocolate chip cookies). He was a talented pianist, engaging his children and grandchildren in playing duets with him. Terry showed by example the values of kindness, gratitude, and generosity. He took the time to express appreciation for "10/10" meals, conversation and company; and always made sure he told those close to him how much he loved them. Terry's legacy of education which spanned Centerville High School, Miami University, and the University of Dayton will continue in death, as he donated his body to Ohio State's Medical School for research on dementia. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Traci, and survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Mary, daughter, Crystan, son, Michael (Rachael), grandchildren, Aedan, William, & Finnegan Spencer, and Allie & Jack Allan. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com