Alig, Robert L.



Age 88, passed away on 14 November after a long battle with dementia. At his side throughout this illness-as she has been for 66 years of marriage-was his wife, Helen Mary Alig, née Shultz. The two met at a Julienne High School dance in 1955, got married in 1958, and raised seven children together: Mary Houston, Catherine Cybriwsky, Robert J. Alig, Charles Alig, Ann Shimek (Joseph), Thomas Alig (Laura), and Daniel Alig (Jenine). Bob was predeceased by his parents, Jasper "Leo" and Ernestine Alig, his daughter Ann Shimek, and sister-in-law Carol Alig. Bob was born on 1 April 1936 in Dayton, Ohio. Except for a year of graduate work at the University of Tennessee, he remained in the Dayton area his whole life. Like his two younger brothers, Bernard "Ben" Alig and Boyd Alig (Pamela), whom he loved dearly, Bob graduated from Chaminade High School and earned an engineering degree at the University of Dayton. In 1959, he began his tenure as a chemical engineer at General Motors and remained there for 31 years, retiring in 1990 and then beginning an encore career as a research scientist at Applied Sciences, in Yellow Springs, where he worked until 2005. Throughout his career, Bob was known for his quick, agile mind; for his prodigious curiosity and problem-solving ability; and for the rapid pace at which he walked GM factory floors. At home, Bob was a devoted husband, a loving father, a selfless provider, and a terrible cook. Ice cream, black licorice, and red wine were his favorites. Bob loved to read voraciously, smoke his pipe, watch foreign films, play chess, take photographs, ride his bike, hike the Appalachian Trail, paddle his canoe, and swim the side-stroke for miles on end. Most of all, Bob loved to be with his big, rollicking family, especially on Orchard Drive-the teeming holiday gatherings, the laughter and decades-old stories, the lifetime of support and connection. "Big Guy" was the first to chuckle at his kids' antics and shenanigans. He relished offering offbeat theories and trivia at dinnertime. And he was always willing to wash the dishes after everyone else had gone to bed, using as little water as possible. He leaves a legacy of 18 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren, all of whom know him affectionately as "Pop." Bob was a kindhearted man of faith, dutifully attending St. Albert the Great Catholic Church for over 60 years and volunteering in multiple capacities there, including CCD teacher, PTA president, and Eucharistic Minister. The Church was his second home-a source of great comfort and friendship for him-and Bob was stalwartly committed to Catholic education. Bob loved his family and friends immensely; they loved and supported him wholeheartedly. And they will all miss him sorely. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 10:00am at St. Leonard, 8100 Clyo Rd. Centerville. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00am with entombment to follow at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton, OH. The Alig Family is grateful to the staffs at St. Leonard's Memory Care Unit and Hospice of Dayton, who took such great care of him. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to St. Leonard Benevolent Care Fund. Serving the family is Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd. Kettering OH, online condolences can be left at www.westbrockfh.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com