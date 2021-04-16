X

ALFREY, Charles

ALFREY, Charles Darrin "Dagwood"

Charles Darrin "Dagwood" Alfrey, 53, of Springfield, passed away April 11, 2021, as the result of an automobile

accident. He was born October 3, 1967, in London, Ohio, the son of Charles H. and Patty (Walters) Alfrey. Mr. Alfrey

enjoyed fishing, hunting and working on cars. He is survived by his mother; Patty Alfrey, three children; Charles Alfrey (fiancé Traci Rench), Camellia Alfrey (Hollie Graham) and Kirstie Williams, grandchildren; Charles Alfrey, Hunter Alfrey, Jacob Alfrey and Oaklynn Alfrey, siblings; Dwayne Sollars, Josh (Stephanie) Alfrey, Shane Alfrey and Edna Caudill and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Candy Snodgrass and his

father. A gathering of family and friends will be held

from 6:00PM until 8:00PM Monday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at


