ALEXANDER,



Vernon Maurice



Was born in Dayton, Ohio, August 30th 1949. Vernon was a member of McKinley United Methodist Church. Vernon was preceded in death by his father Philmore B. Alexander Jr., his mother Emma L. Alexander Mays, Stepfather Clarence D. Mays Sr., grandmother Harriet Alexander "Momma". After a lengthy illness Vernon leaves to mourn his brothers Philmore B. Alexander III, Clarence D. Mays Jr., sisters Vivia D. Alexander, Sondra M. Rogers, Deidre L. Mays Harris. A host of relatives, friends, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Special cousins Treva Olinger and Charles (Chuck) Johnson. Walk through visitation 10 AM,



service to follow 11:00 AM, Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at H. H. Roberts Mortuary. Masks are required.



HHRoberts.com