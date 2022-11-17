ALEXANDER, Ronald Maurice "Ronnie"



Age 55, of Dayton, passed away November 12, 2022. He was born July 27, 1967, in Tallahassee, Florida, to Ronald and Glenda (Vaughn) Alexander. Ronnie was a lifelong resident of Dayton and was a devoted father, grandfather and friend. He was a professional flooring installer for 40 years, and loved the outdoors and fishing. Ronnie also enjoyed playing poker and shooting pool as well as thrifting and getting a bargain. He loved life and lived like we all want to and don't know how, like every day was a big party. It mattered to him that everyone was having a good time and was happy. Ronnie was adventurous, spontaneous, generous and he loved to bear gifts.



He was preceded in death by his father Ronald Alexander, his brother Richard Alexander and many lifelong friends. Ronnie is survived by his mother, Glenda Vaughn; and his children, Heather Williams (Joe), Brittany Alexander (Kyle), Rachel Alexander, Rahn Alexander (Nakyah); the mother of his children, Shelia Williams Alexander; and his grandchildren, Meleah, Kayden, Keira, Karter, Zayden, and Blake. He is also survived by his siblings Sherry Klan (Robert), Damon Alexander, Michelle Alexander, Jerry Alexander, Renee' and Mitch; along with many friends and loved ones. Ronnie will always be remembered for his energy, his love of family and life, and his laugh and antics.



Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2022, from 2:00pm until time of service at 4:00pm at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd. To leave a special message for Ronnie's family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

